Brief Remarks at the swearing-in of the new Timorese ambassadors on 28 January 2020

Brief Remarks by H.E. the President of the Republic Dr. Francisco Guterres Lú Olo at the swearing-in of the new Timorese ambassadors on 28 January 2020

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace

Your Excellency Mr Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation

Dear families,

Ladies and gentlemen

Your Excellencies sworn-in Ambassadors,

I am very pleased to preside over Your Excellencies’ swearing-in ceremony as new ambassadors of Timor-Leste to:

the Republic of Singapore,

the Kingdom of Cambodia,

the State of the Vatican City,

the People’s Republic of China,

the Portuguese Republic,

the Lao People’s Democratic Republic,

the Commonwealth of Australia,

the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and



By appointing Your Excellencies, the President of the Republic and the Government are putting their trust in you to further enhance bilateral relations in collaboration with the countries to which you have been accredited. I truly believe that Your Excellencies are in a position to further increase and expand the level and scope of this cooperation.

Ladies and gentlemen

Ambassador Natália Carrascalão has accumulated a wealth of experience, having been Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Lisbon – with residence there – but also accredited for the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Cabo Verde. In 2014, I presided over the preparatory commission for the Summit of the CPLP and had the privilege to have the Ambassador as its coordinator. She has also been Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Vientiane, in Laos.

Ambassador Ermenegildo Lopes was an advisor for the area of international relations to then Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, having participated in national and international seminars and conferences on international relations and foreign policy.

Ambassador Juvita Gonçalves worked as an advisor in the Ministry of Tourism and, in the public sector, was an active participant in the area of entrepreneurship and women empowerment. As a citizen, she is an active member of religious organisations, including in the Board of Directors of the Association of Mary Help of Christians – Dom Bosco.

Ambassador Abrão dos Santos has theoretical knowledge in the area of international relations, having participated in several national and international seminars on international relations and cooperation. He has already worked at one of our embassies.

Ambassador Isabel Amaral Guterres has developed work of the highest quality in several humanitarian organisations in Timor-Leste. She was Secretary-General of the Timor-Leste Red Cross between 2006 and 2012. She was a commissioner in the Commission for

Reception, Truth, and Reconciliation. She was Minister of Social Solidarity in the Fifth and Sixth Constitutional Governments.

Ambassador Renata de Jesus, began her diplomatic career in 2001, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and is therefore a career diplomat. Ambassador Renata de Jesus has already served as Second Secretary in the Embassy of Timor-Leste in Indonesia, as well as Counsellor in the Embassy of Timor-Leste in the Republic of Cuba.

She served as advisor/coordinator for Protocol, Media and International Relations at the Presidency of the Republic.

Ambassador Inês de Almeida brings in significant experience in Australian public administration; she has served as advisor in two Timorese ministries; and she was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of the Chega! National Centre, a position she has held until today. The Chega! National Centre also promotes human rights. I want to highlight the fact that Ambassador Inês de Almeida was awarded a decoration by the President of the Republic of Vanuatu for her activism in the field of human rights.

Ambassador Gil da Costa has experience in the area of management, coordination, administration, with links to international organisations.

Ambassador Ilídio Ximenes da Costa served as Secretary of State for Vocational Training and Employment Policy in the Fifth and Sixth Constitutional Governments.

Ambassadors,

I extend to all of you my best wishes for every success in fulfilling the mission bestowed upon you by the State.

While performing his or her duties, an ambassador ends up being a reflection of the State that he or she is representing. Our country longs to be a promoter of peace, dialogue and the principles that lead to peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among peoples. When based on principles, cooperation is an instrument of peace. The President of the Republic sees in these high State representatives the expression of Timor-Leste’s will to further develop the relationship with other members of the international community, thus making its contribution to peace — mankind’s precious asset.

The President of the Republic takes this opportunity to reiterate his firm conviction that, in a world where borders are being undermined and threats are diffused, dialogue is an imperative. Our diplomatic apparatus is based on these principles.

To conclude, I also take this opportunity to state my willingness to, whenever necessary, support and assist Your Excellencies.

Best wishes of success!