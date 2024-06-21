Cuba and the US So Near, So Far Apart

DILI, 21ST JUNE 2024

Speaking for the record today, Timor-Leste’s President, a Nobel Peace Laureate, international lecturer and author, commented on latest round of US sanctions against Cuba.

“One of the most comprehensive punitive sanction ever applied against a country is without a doubt the draconian, pitiless economic embargo unilaterally imposed on Cuba by successive US Administrations spanning over 50 years.”

“Adding insult to injury, as if the Cuban people have not being punished and have not suffered enough, the US Administration has put Cuba on its list of countries sponsoring terrorism.”

“Cubans deployed abroad over decades consist of tens of thousands of medical doctors who have saved millions of lives in Africa, Latin America and Asia. In recent times Cuban doctors were seen in Europe providing critical assistance during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Cubans have trained thousands of young doctors from across the globe. Timor-Leste had 20 national doctors in 2002. With generous Cuba’s assistance today we have more than 1,200 medical doctors.” This is in addition to Cuban medical professionals, including specialists, working in hospitals around the country.

“It is with dismay that we have learned of US Administration’s decision to place Cuba on a US list of countries sponsoring terrorism. Timor-Leste cannot agree with such unilateral and arbitrary action that serves only to further punishing and impoverishing a small Latin American country.”

“Cuba never invaded another country, is a strong international partner in providing humanitarian and medical services round the clock anywhere in the world. Sanctions against Cuba are blatantly unfair.”

“I appeal to US Congress and Administration to reverse this unjust policy and reverse all sanctions, engage Cuba in dialogue, normalise relations”.

J. Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste,

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.