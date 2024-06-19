Cuban Ambassador Grisel Alina Aldama Inniss Visits President Ramos-Horta

Presidential Palace Nicolau Lobato, 19 June 2024. Today, President J. Ramos-Horta warmly received the Cuban Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Grisel Alina Aldama Inniss, at the Presidential Palace Nicolau Lobato. The visit was an opportunity to review the longstanding bilateral cooperation between the two nations, focusing on the areas where Cuba has been providing significant support, particularly in the medical field. They discussed ways to enhance and expand this cooperation to new domains.

The meeting highlighted the historical cooperation, marking 20 years of continuous support by the Cuban Medical Brigade in Timor-Leste. President Ramos-Horta praised the Cuban contributions to the healthcare sector, noting the extensive training provided to Timorese doctors. This collaboration has already resulted in over a thousand Timorese doctors being trained, with many now moving on to specialize in fields such as gynecology, orthopedics, and neonatology. The ongoing efforts to elevate the medical expertise in Timor-Leste remain a top priority for both nations.

Additionally, the discussions included cultural and educational exchanges, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding for Timorese students to study arts in Cuba. Starting in August, the first group of Timorese students will begin their higher education in dance, music, and theater at Cuba’s esteemed institutions. This collaboration extends beyond healthcare, involving Cuban sports advisors working with the National University of Timor-Lorosae (UNTL) and contributing to local sports development.

