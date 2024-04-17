International Investor Explores Cacao Production in Timor-Leste

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, April 17th, 2024

Martin Ventosa, representing a group of international investors, met with President J. Ramos-Horta to discuss establishing a cacao production project in Ermera, one of Timor-Leste’s municipalities. Both parties expressed confidence that this proposed partnership could yield positive results for Timor-Leste’s agricultural development.

The cacao project aims to create jobs and jumpstart a cacao production and export industry in the nation. Ermera’s climate and soil conditions are well-suited for growing cacao, the primary ingredient in chocolate. With an infusion of international investment and expertise, Timor-Leste could potentially become a new source of high-quality cacao for world markets.

“We are excited about the prospect of working with these international investors to develop Timor-Leste’s cacao production capabilities,” said President Ramos-Horta. “This project has the potential to diversify our agriculture sector and create new economic opportunities for local farmers.”

President Ramos-Horta welcomed the opportunity to diversify Timor-Leste’s agriculture sector and exports. He highlighted the socio-economic benefits such a project could bring in terms of employment opportunities and income sources for local farmers. The government plans to work closely with Ventosa and his partners to facilitate the establishment of cacao production following appropriate feasibility studies.

“Timor-Leste’s ideal climate and soil conditions make it a prime location for growing high-quality cacao,” Ventosa stated. “We believe this partnership can be mutually beneficial, allowing us to tap into an emerging market while also supporting Timor-Leste’s economic development goals.”

The proposed cacao production project represents an exciting new chapter in Timor-Leste’s agricultural transformation. With the support of international investors and the Timorese government, the nation could soon be contributing its own unique cacao varieties to the global chocolate supply.

