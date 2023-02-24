Media Vacancies

Job Vacancy

CASA CIVIL

IN-COUNTRY COMMUNICATION CONSULTANT



Overview

The Presidency wishes to consolidate its processes of documentation, publishing and

communication in order to better communicate to the national and international communities the

substance and details of the President’s program and activities. The Presidency seeks applications

from experienced, skilled and innovative media and communication specialists to design and

establish a consolidated strategy for campaigning, communication and information sharing and

dissemination. This task will also involve designing and establishing effective internal

communications systems within the office of the Presidency to achieve the overall

communications outcomes mentioned above. The successful applicant shall be tasked with taking

the lead in coordinating, managing and producing communications material in order to build a

working and functional practice within the Presidency with the object of establishing ongoing

effective national and global communication strategies.

The successful candidate should have demonstrable experience (see below) and at least three

years’ experience in a similar poss or positions.

The job is part time – up to 10 days per month until September 2023.

Line management – Responsible for strategy and direction to the office of the President of the

Republic of Timor-Leste. The successful candidate will work closely with the staff of and other

consultants attached to the Media Unit of the Presidential office. The successful applicant will be

expected to give guidance to the Media Unit and its staff in the production of high quality work

that meets the professional standards required by the President of the Republic.

Applications should be sent directly to Ms. Henriqueta M. da Silva, email: etatiles@yahoo.com

by Wednesday, February 20 08.00 AM. Deadline for applications: March 6 17.00 PM.

Applications received by this date will take priority;

however, late applications will be considered if the position has not been filled. Please note that

this is a post with the office of the President of the Republic in Timor-Leste. Short listed candidates

will be interviewed on line (by phone or video) on March 21-22. The appointee is expected to join

the first round of activities on April 3-14, 2023, in Timor-Leste.

Terms of Reference

Internal Communication

1. Management and implementation of internal communications and engagement strategy

aimed at the continuing development, documentation and production of the Presidency’s

activities;

2. Development, with the Coordinator of Media Unit and others, of the ongoing

Communication Strategy of the office of the President of the Republic to ensure its efficient

and functional future delivery;

3. Drafting and editing of short written materials: briefings, web copy, blogs, press releases,

country news updates, newsletters, FAQs, etc;

4. Establishing processes to ensure that other units within the Presidency provide a regular

and relevant flow of information to the Media Unit for internal and external distribution.

For example this may involve other responsible units providing the Media Unit with

information concerning the in-country work of diplomats and the international community,

or with the flow of unit specific (legal, economic, education etc …) information;

5. Establishing processes to ensure that the Media Unit, in coordination with other units,

reviews local and international media and news for internal dissemination. For example a

weekly or bi-weekly news review for internal distribution;

6. Helping to organize and support communications events: preparing materials, organizing

meetings, facilitating as required;

7. Liaison with designers and printers as required;

8. Building an internal community of practice;

9. Ensuring a regular flow of information to grow this community of practice of (potential)

natural capital accounting developers and users, using communications materials to

encourage dialogue and engagement;

10. Building up a mailing list of in-country contacts;

11. Developing the stakeholder mapping and baseline assessments with the team at the office

of the President;

12. Establishing and communicating a Presidential communications learning group or

deploying relevant existing groups;

13. Contribution to the growing global community of practice by sharing lessons learnt, tools

and products and regular engagement with diplomats, international community and

dialogue with other presidential country partners.

External communications

1. Ensuring regular contact with Government of Timor-Leste’s ministries and other

stakeholders relevant to decision making;

2. Providing relevant updates in support of meetings held by the office of the President and

others;

3. Developing a regular newsletter (hard copy or ecopy via social media and website) to keep

all stakeholders informed of the President Republic program progress;

4. Building relationships with key media and keeping them informed of progress, findings

and recommendations in line with program of the President of the Republic and the

Government of Timor-Leste;

5. Liaison with the Office of the President’s and media team and other public relations

officers as requested;

6. Close liaison with communication teams in relevant programs to ensure synergies to

optimize results;

7. Timely and targeted dissemination of publications and briefings;

8. Tracking impact and usage of publications and briefings to support monitoring and

evaluation of in- country communications activities;

9. Develop and manage social media activity as relevant for the partnership.

Essential skills

1. Appropriate academic qualification (at least Master Degree) for example, in media,

journalism or communications.

2. Demonstrable skills in writing (with appropriate applied English skills) for a number of

different audiences and in particularly short policy materials and web copy. Candidates

with additional proficiency in Portuguese will be preferred.

3. Experience with communications work in social, political and developmental fields.

4. An understanding of communications strategy and the role of stakeholders.

5. An ability to plan and establish internal processes and procedures, including where

necessary the creation of internal guidance manuals.

6. Ability to communicate and work in the creation of a team.

Desired skills

1. Good understanding of Government of Timor-Leste system and the relationship between

state institutions and their management procedures;

2. Good understanding of the media in Timor-Leste, and the relationship between

government and private media.

3. Demonstrable awareness of dealing with sensitive media issues.

4. Demonstrable ability to work to tight deadlines.

5. Display knowledge and awareness around capturing delicate/sensitive issues and

translating into appropriate results for the President of the Republic and the government

of Timor-Leste.

6. Possess the skills to mobilize partners into action and instill interest in the program.