PM Xanana Gusmão Informs President Ramos-Horta on Government Services

Dili, Timor-Leste (June 6, 2024) – President José Ramos-Horta received his weekly audience with Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão on Wednesday, where the Prime Minister briefed President on the government’s activities over the past two weeks.

Addressing Water Scarcity on Global Stage A key highlight was Xanana’s participation and speaking role at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia. Under the theme “Water and Peace,” the Prime Minister stressed that water scarcity poses a threat to international peace and stability.

The Prime Minister also informed the President about Timor-Leste’s involvement at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) event, specifically the conference of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) held in Antigua and Barbuda.

On the domestic front, Xanana provided updates on the working group for justice reforms, led by former Justice Minister Lucia Lobato. This includes plans to offer scholarships for Timorese students in law and justice programs in Portugal and other nations. The government is also expecting a visit from the Portuguese Justice Minister, Rita Júdice, this week to discuss cooperation in the justice sector.

Addressing Issues in Portugal and in Country The Prime Minister addressed the recent incident involving Timorese nationals causing disturbances in Fatima, Portugal, related to pyrotechnics. He stated that the government had already banned pyrotechnic and ritual activities a few years ago, and those involved are currently under the judicial police in Portugal.

Xanana also reported on ongoing efforts to resolve issues faced by security guards, cleaners, and other social problems within the Ministry of Education.

In closing, President Ramos-Horta urged the Prime Minister to ensure national unity and overcome group divisions within Timor-Leste.

The weekly audience between the President and Prime Minister allows for regular updates and coordination on crucial government affairs and Timor-Leste’s engagement on both domestic and international fronts.

