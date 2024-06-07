Portuguese Justice Minister Meets Timor-Leste President

Dili, June 7, 2024 – The Minister of Justice of Portugal, Rita Alarcão Júdice, had a cordial meeting with President José Ramos-Horta at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The meeting was marked by warm exchanges and a shared commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations. “We had a very pleasant conversation,” Minister Júdice expressed, conveying her gratitude for the hospitality received in Timor-Leste.

During the talks, the importance of justice in building the rule of law was a key topic of discussion. Minister Júdice highlighted the enduring partnership between Portugal and Timor-Leste in the area of justice, noting, “Portugal has always been a partner in justice, and we are committed to strengthening this collaboration.”

Common Ground: Language and Education

The conversation also touched upon the significance of the Portuguese language and education as common elements that bind the two countries. Historical connections and educational initiatives were among the wide range of topics covered during the meeting.

Continued Dialogue on Justice Matters

Minister Júdice received a report on justice-related matters in Timor-Leste and expressed her eagerness to review it. “I received a copy of the report today, which I will gladly analyze. We will continue to discuss these important issues with the Minister of Justice,” she stated.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, reaffirming the friendly and cooperative relationship between Portugal and Timor-Leste, two nations united by their shared history and commitment to the rule of law.

