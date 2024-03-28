President Of The Republic Continues To Carry Out Charitable Actions In Taiboko Village, RAEOA

Oe-Cusse, March 28, 2024, President of the Republic J. Ramos-Horta, together with the Chief of the Staff Presidency, and the Advisor for Civil Society Services accompanied by the President of the RAEOA Authority, and the Executive Coordinator of ZEEDOA, distributed basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, egg, sports materials, including protective clothing for fishermen, in Makelab sub-village, Taiboko village, Pante Makassar administrative post, Special Administrative Region of Oe-cusse Ambeno (RAEOA).

The President of the Republic was very pleased to meet with the communities in Makelab sub-village. In Oe-cusse, many communities still face living difficulties, therefore the President of the Republic gladly visited the communities directly to see their living situation and conditions, as well as distribute some food aid to the community as a charitable action to celebrate Easter.

The community leader of Makelab village and the community expressed their gratitude for the support from the President of the Republic, which has helped them celebrate Easter.

Media PR//