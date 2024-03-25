President Ramos-Horta Honors IOM Mission Chief With Medal Of Merit

President of the Republic J. Ramos-Horta awarded the prestigious Medal of Merit to Aishath Ihma Shareef, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Timor-Leste, today at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace in Dili.

The Medal of Merit recognizes Shareef’s leadership in guiding IOM’s support for Timor-Leste’s national development efforts, according to the presidential decree of March 12th. The President of the Republic, in the exercise of his powers provided for in paragraph j) of Article 85 of the Constitution of the Republic, together with Article 2 of Decree-Law no. 15/2009 of March 18, decrees to award the Medal of Merit to Aishath Ihma Shareef, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In an interview after receiving this honor, Aishath Ihma Shareef spoke about IOM’s collaboration with the Government of Timor-Leste since 2002 on border management systems, migration policies, facilitating remittances from Timorese workers abroad, and other key areas.

The Medal of Merit, established through Decree-Law in 2009, recognizes military, police and civilian members, both national and international, who have significantly contributed to peace, stability and the development of democracy in Timor-Leste.

After this medal ceremony, President Ramos-Horta continued meetings with IOM Director General Ugochi Daniels to discuss the organization’s work in Timor-Leste.

IOM has provided support to Timor-Leste since 1999, offering assistance in areas such as emergency response, migration management, combating human trafficking, and facilitating sustainable reintegration and recovery.

