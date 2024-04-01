President Meets With U.S. Officials To Discuss Development Partnership Program

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, April 1st, 2024, The President of the Republic, J. Ramos-Horta, met with Marc A. Weinstock, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Timor-Leste, and Gigi Goodhart from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) at the Presidential Palace today, to hold discussions regarding a major bilateral development program between the two nations.

Their discussion focused on the work of the MCC with a budget of $420 million, a five-year initiative that focuses on improving water, sanitation, drainage, and education in Timor-Leste. Marc explained, “This specific meeting is to talk about the Millennium Challenge Corporation Project that we are carrying out soon – the water, sanitation and drainage project as well as the education project called Talent.” He added that this program represents a partnership not only between governments, but also between the people of Timor-Leste and the people of the United States, built on “trust and mutual understanding as active partners.”

Gigi, as the Resident Country Director of MCC in Timor-Leste, works closely with the local entity Millennium Challenge Account responsible for implementing these programs. She stated that the MCC program described is a gift from the United States to help improve the capacity of Timorese people, especially to tackle issues related to health, education, and particularly stunting.

The Government of Timor-Leste is also providing supporting resources, including land allocation, budget contributions, and other necessities to ensure the effective implementation of this five-year development initiative.

Media PR//