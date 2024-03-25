President Ramos-Horta Provides Support For Citizens With Disabilities In Kuluhun Village

Dili, March 25, 2024, The Presidency of the Republic distributed basic assistance to around 30 people with disabilities in Kuluhun Village, Cristo Rei Administrative Post, Dili Municipality. This support was provided through the Social Inclusion Service of the Presidency of the Republic.

“This support covers their basic needs for a short period of time, as we know now that things are very expensive. This is an act of charity that shows the President’s care for our citizens who live with disabilities,” said Gaspar Afonso, Social Inclusion Advisor to the Presidency.

The handover ceremony was attended by local authorities including the village chief, Deus Dado Martins, to express gratitude for this support. The village chief and a beneficiary expressed their hope for further assistance, especially access to continued education opportunities for people with disabilities. “I thank President Ramos-Horta for this support, but I hope for further assistance such as support to continue schooling,” he said.

The objective of this Social Inclusion Service is to promote greater inclusion and improve the quality of life for the population with disabilities in Timor-Leste through advocacy and inclusive programs.

