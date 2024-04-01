Presidency Newsletter March 2024

President Ramos-Horta Visits Special Economic Zone In Laos

Vientiane, Laos – March 1, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta, visited Republic Democratic People’s of Laos as part of a three-day state visit aimed at promoting cooperation between the two countries. On Friday, March 1, President Ramos-Horta delivered a lecture at the National University of Laos in Vientiane on opportunities for partnership between Timor-Leste and Laos.

President Ramos-Horta Urges Government to Amend Land Law and Investment Law

Vientiane, Laos, 1 March 2024, The President of the Republic urged the government and National Parliament to amend the Land Law and Investment Law. This request was made by the Head of State after conducting a state visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. Ramos-Horta said the Government needs to amend the Land Law and Investment Law to provide security and guarantee investments according to international rules in order to attract investors to Timor-Leste.

Laos Supports Timor-Leste’s Accession to ASEAN

Vientiane-Laos, March 1, 2024, President of the People’s Republic of Laos, fully supports Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN in 2025. The Head of State informed that the purpose of this State visit to the People’s Republic of Laos is to negotiate Timor Leste’s accession to ASEAN. Ramos-Horta said, this year the People’s Republic of Laos chairs the ASEAN presidency, therefore Timor-Leste needs to make strong promotions to gain confidence from member nations.

President Ramos-Horta Honors Veterans at Veterans National Day Celebrations

Dili, March 3, 2024, During the National Veterans Day celebrations, President J. Ramos-Horta in his speech conveyed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Deolindo dos Santos paid tribute to the veterans and martyrs who fought for Timor-Leste’s independence.

The full speech can be accessed on the official presidential website at the following link: https://presidenciarepublica.tl/prspeechveteransday/

Presidency Bringing Nutrition to Underprivileged Children In Comoro

Dili, March 4th, 2024, The President’s Kitchen ‘Dapur ba Povu’ initiative reached another milestone by launching its program at Labeh Kindergarten and Primary School in Comoro. This extension of the program will now provide free, nutritious meals to 112 children from underprivileged families every school day.

President Ramos-Horta Provides Materials For Kamalai School

Ainaro, March 5, 2024, The President of the Republic, J. Ramos-Horta, on Tuesday, provided construction materials and school furniture for the Kamalai parallel basic education school, in Urahou village, Maubisse Administrative Post, Ainaro Municipality.

President Ramos-Horta Receives Credentials of New Thai Ambassador

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, 06th March 2024, President and Nobel Peace Laureate, J. Ramos-Horta received the diplomatic credentials of His Excellency Atipat Rojanapaibulya as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in an official ceremony held at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace.

President Ramos-Horta Highlights Women In Diplomacy On International Women’s Day

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, March 8, 2024, On the occasion of International Women’s Day, President J. Ramos-Horta organized a special edition of his television program “President Horta Show” on RTTL, EP which focused on women working in the diplomatic field.

Please see full interview at the following link: https://presidenciarepublica.tl/presidenthortashow/

President J. Ramos-Horta Meets With French Ambassador To Strengthening Ties

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, March 11, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta met with French Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste Fabien Penone to the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace in Dili. This was Ambassador Penone’s second visit to the capital since assuming his diplomatic posting. The two leaders discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between Timor-Leste and France across a range of areas, building on the excellent existing bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Ramos-Horta Meets With U.S. Official to Strengthen Ties and Discuss Regional and Global Issues

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, March 11, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta held a meeting today with the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Melissa Brown, at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace in Dili. The focus of the discussions was on building an even stronger relationship between Timor-Leste and the United States, building on the two nations’ existing cooperation and exploring new areas for future collaboration.

Timor-Leste Welcomes French Navy Frigate Signaling Strengthened Ties

Dili, March 11, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta warmly welcomed the French Navy frigate “Vendémiaire” to the port of Dili, hailing the visit as a profound symbol strengthening the fraternal friendship between Timor-Leste and France.

Read President Full Speech Here: https://presidenciarepublica.tl/tlwelcomenavyfrigatefrance/

President Ramos-Horta Provides Relief to Flood-Affected Communities

Oecusse, March 12, 2024, Severe flooding impacted several villages in the Pante Makasar sub-region of RAEOA. The villages of Suku Bobokase, Bihala, and Nuslao were among the hardest hit areas.

Head of State J. Ramos-Horta Meets With CPLP Executive Secretary

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, March 13, 2024, The President of the Republic, J. Ramos-Horta, met with the organization of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), led by the Executive Secretary, Zacarias Albano da Costa and his delegation. During the meeting, the CPLP Executive Secretary, Zacarias Albano da Costa, reported to the Head of State of Timor-Leste on the work carried out recently, especially in the area of bilateral cooperation within the CPLP.

President Ramos-Horta Swears In New Ambassadors to Cuba and CPLP

Nicolau Lobato President Palace, 13th March 2024, President and Nobel Peace Laureate, J. Ramos-Horta, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the two new Ambassadors to Cuba and the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace.

President Ramos-Horta Participates In The Celebration Of Pope Francis’ 11th Anniversary

Dili, March 15, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta delivered a special address on March 15th commemorating the 11th anniversary of the pontificate of His Holiness Pope Francis. The ceremony was held at the Apostolic Nunciature in Dili.

Read the full text of President Ramos-Horta’s speech: https://presidenciarepublica.tl/prhortaspeechnunciatura/

President Of The Republic Provides Basic Necessities To Cribas, Soibada, Laklubar Communities

Manatutu, March 18-19, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta visited communities in the administrative post of Manatutu Villa, Cribas village, as well as the administrative posts of Laklubar and Soibada, to directly provide support and listen to community concerns.

President Ramos-Horta Launches USAID’s Avansa San Program

Dili, March 20, 2024, The President of the Republic, J. Ramos-Horta, launched USAID’s Advance Food System and Nutrition (Avansa SAN) project in Timor-Leste together with the Minister of Agriculture, Eng. Marcos da Cruz, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marc Weinstock and other guests, at Timor Plaza.

President Ramos-Horta Calls For United Action On Climate Change

Dili, Timor-Leste, March 20 2024, In a powerful address at the 2024 Presidential Lecture Series, President J. Ramos-Horta issued an urgent call for global cooperation to combat the catastrophic impacts of climate change facing Timor-Leste and other small nations.

President Ramos-Horta Meets With Icrh Discusses Global Humanitarian Issues

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, March 22, 2024 , President J. Ramos-Horta received Mr. Vicente Ochilet, Regional Delegation Chief of the International Committee for Refugee Humanitarians (ICRH) for Indonesia and Timor-Leste. The talks discussed several global issues where ICRH is currently providing humanitarian assistance, including the conflicts in Myanmar, Gaza and Ukraine.

President Ramos-Horta Honors Iom Mission Chief With Medal Of Merit

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, March 25, 2024, President of the Republic J. Ramos-Horta awarded the prestigious Medal of Merit to Aishath Ihma Shareef, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Timor-Leste, today at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace in Dili.

President Continues to Provide Support to Communities in Aileu, Turiscai and Maubisse

Aileu, Turiscai, Maubisse, March 25-26, 2024, the Presidency of the Republic provided important support to families in need in Aileu, Turiscai and Maubisse. Through the Civil Society and Social Affairs directorates, basic necessities including rice, salt, cooking oil, blankets, tarpaulins and more were delivered to one school dormitory in Aileu, 8 households in Turiscai and 7 households in Maubisse.

President Ramos-Horta Hails PNTL’s Resilience and Professionalism at 24th PNTL Anniversary

Dili, March 27, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta delivered a speech at the celebration of the 24th anniversary of the National Police of Timor-Leste (PNTL) on March 27, 2024. The event, with the theme “Professionalism and Resilience,” reflected on the force’s achievements and looked ahead to future challenges.

The full speech can be viewed on the website of the Presidency of the Republic: https://presidenciarepublica.tl/pr-speech-for-pntl-aniv/

President Ramos-Horta Meets With Australian Federal Police Team

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, March 27, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta held a meeting Wednesday with a delegation from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) at Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace. The meeting was part of the AFP team’s visit to Timor-Leste for the anniversary celebration of the Policia Nacional de Timor-Leste (PNTL). During the meeting, Head of the State and the AFP discussed opportunities to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Australia and Timor-Leste. This included the ongoing and long-term support program by the Timor-Leste Police Development Programme (TLPDP), which is funded by the AFP.

President Of The Republic Continues To Carry Out Charitable Actions In Taiboko Village, RAEOA

RAEOA, March 28, 2024, President of the Republic J. Ramos-Horta, together with the Chief of the Staff Presidency, and the Advisor for Civil Society Services accompanied by the President of the RAEOA Authority, and the Executive Coordinator of ZEEDOA, distributed basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, egg, sports materials, including protective clothing for fishermen, in Makelab sub-village, Taiboko village, Pante Makassar administrative post, Special Administrative Region of Oecusse Ambeno (RAEOA).

President Ramos-Horta Participates In Sacred Procession In Oe-Cusse For Holy Week

Oe-Cusse, 29 March 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta today participated in the sacred Way of the Cross procession to celebrate Holy Week in the Special Region of Oe-Cusse, Ambeno. The procession began at 9:00 am and lasted until noon. The Head of State accompanied the Way of the Cross together with the Presidential team, religious leaders including Cardinal Dom Virgílio do Carmo da Silva, SDB, authorities, and parishioners from Oe-Cusse Ambeno, taking part in the procession from station 1 to station 14.

END

Other Language Available Here:

Portuguese | Tetun | Indonesia