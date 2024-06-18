President Meets UN Residence Coordinator Ahead of UN Future Summit

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, June 18, 2024. President J. Ramos-Horta met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Timor-Leste, Funmi Balogun, at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday. Their discussions revolved around the UN Summit of the Future taking place in September in New York City.

The major focus of the Summit will be contemplating the world’s future for upcoming generations. It aims to re-evaluate the UN’s core mission and envision what form the organization should take going forward to best serve future needs. A key part of this is examining the UN’s future role and activities within Timor-Leste specifically.

Timor-Leste has a complex history with the United Nations, involving past conflict and the long journey to independence with UN assistance. As such, the meeting looked at how the UN’s presence and work in the country should evolve in this new era. There is an opportunity for Timor-Leste to share its experiences with peacebuilding, reconciliation, and the challenges of the post-independence transition.

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão is expected to attend the UN General Assembly in New York alongside the Future Summit. Discussions included the potential for Timor-Leste to host a side event to highlight the nation’s perspectives on building peace, the role of leadership, and the path from conflict to hard-won independence.

