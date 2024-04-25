President Ramos-Horta Attends 50th Anniversary Carnation Revolution Ceremonies in Lisbon

Lisbon, April 25, 2024 – Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta joined Portuguese leaders and other dignitaries in Lisbon on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution that ended decades of dictatorship in Portugal.



The day’s events kicked off at 9:30am with a military ceremony at Praça do Comércio presided over by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. A historical re-enactment took place around 9:40am of the “Operation to Overthrow the Regime” that toppled the Estado Novo dictatorship on April 25, 1974.

A parade of vintage military vehicles, including an M47 Patton tank representing the forces that defied the Marcelo Caetano regime, passed through Terreiro do Paço. The vehicles remained on display until noon for the public.

The commemorations continued at 11:30am with a ceremony at the Assembly of the Republic organized by Portugal’s parliament.



Wednesday’s events culminated with a State Banquet at Palácio Nacional da Ajuda hosted by President Rebelo de Sousa and attended by President Ramos-Horta along with other heads of state and government present for the 50th anniversary.



[Read President Ramos-Horta’s speech at the State Banquet]



Further events and activities are planned in Lisbon over the coming days to mark the historic anniversary on April 25, 1974 that ended over four decades of dictatorship in Portugal. The Carnation Revolution earned its name from the iconic images of protesters placing carnations into the gun barrels of troops.



Ramos-Horta’s attendance underscores the close ties between Timor-Leste and its former ruler Portugal, whose democratization paved the way for Timorese independence in 2002 after a long struggle.

