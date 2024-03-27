President Ramos-Horta Hails PNTL’s Resilience and Professionalism at 24th PNTL Anniversary

Dili, March 27, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta delivered a speech at the celebration of the 24th anniversary of the National Police of Timor-Leste (PNTL) on March 27, 2024. The event, with the theme “Professionalism and Resilience,” reflected on the force’s achievements and looked ahead to future challenges.

The President expressed his deep gratitude to international partners such as Australia, China, South Korea, the United States, Indonesia, and others for their crucial support in training officers, providing equipment, and sharing knowledge to strengthen the PNTL since independence. He spoke further about the Timor-Leste Police Development Program funded by the Australian Federal Police as a principal strategic partner.

Ramos-Horta praised the PNTL’s resilience in facing obstacles and adapting to new challenges. With important events such as Timor-Leste’s ASEAN accession, a Papal visit, and hosting regional leaders, he underlined the need for a truly professional police force to ensure security and provide a warm welcome.

The President called on PNTL leaders to promote a culture of continuous learning, discipline, exemplary conduct, and community involvement. He urged youth to get involved in building a secure society, whether through police service or other positive contributions.

Ramos-Horta also emphasized the important role of women in the PNTL and society, calling for women’s empowerment and equal opportunities, including in leadership positions at the highest ranks of the police force.

To showcase the PNTL’s resilience during difficult times and crises, the President of the Republic appreciated their actions in maintaining public order, combating crime, providing humanitarian assistance, and being “good friends of the community” when people need it most.

As Timor-Leste celebrates this achievement, Ramos-Horta reaffirmed his commitment to nurturing a professional, resilient, and excellent national police force to protect the well-being and security of all citizens.

The full speech can be viewed on the website of the Presidency of the Republic: https://presidenciarepublica.tl/pr-speech-for-pntl-aniv/