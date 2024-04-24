President Ramos-Horta Meets Portuguese Counterpart Ahead of Carnation Revolution Anniversary

Lisbon, April 24, 2024 – Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta met with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Belém Palace in Lisbon on Tuesday, ahead of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Portugal’s Carnation Revolution.



President Ramos-Horta is in Portugal to take part in commemorations of the 1974 revolution that ushered in democracy and independence for Portuguese territories including Timor-Leste.



In comments after the meeting, Ramos-Horta expressed gratitude to President Rebelo de Sousa for the invitation to the anniversary event, which he called “a historically significant event for Portugal.”

“Timor-Leste has a special relationship with Portugal, and it is important to maintain good relations with Portugal,” Ramos-Horta said.

The Timor-Leste leader described the discussions as positive and “focused on humanitarian values that are very important to uphold our national interests and maintain strong diplomatic relations.”



Ramos-Horta’s visit underscores the enduring bond between the two nations linked by their shared colonial history. His participation in this week’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Lisbon will serve as a symbolic representation of that relationship.



The Carnation Revolution on April 25, 1974 peacefully ended the Estado Novo authoritarian regime in Portugal and paved the way for independence for the country’s overseas territories like Timor-Leste.

