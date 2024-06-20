President Ramos-Horta Meets With Ambassadors to ASEAN from USA, Japan and Republic of Korea

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, June 20, 2024. President J. Ramos-Horta hosted Ambassador Yohannes Abraham of the USA Mission to ASEAN, Ambassador KIYA Masahiko of Japan to ASEAN, and Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun of the Republic of Korea to ASEAN at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace.

The ambassadors expressed gratitude for the productive dialogue with President Ramos-Horta. Ambassador Abraham stated, “We are all very much committed to ASEAN and its centrality. Our visit included a series of meetings, including this meeting with the President, to discuss how we can support Timor-Leste’s journey to full ASEAN membership.”

The ambassadors highlighted their countries’ commitment to Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN and the exploration of new cooperation opportunities. “We are focusing on infrastructure development, education and human capacity building, and economic development while the accession process itself is going,” said Ambassador Abraham.

President Ramos-Horta appreciated the ambassadors’ support and the important discussions. Timor-Leste remains dedicated to its path towards ASEAN membership, and with the support of its friends and partners, the country is confident in achieving its goals.

Media PR//