President Ramos-Horta Meets With ICRH, Discusses Global Humanitarian Issues

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, March 22, 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta received Mr. Vicente Ochilet, Regional Delegation Chief of the International Committee for Refugee Humanitarians (ICRH) for Indonesia and Timor-Leste. The talks discussed several global issues where ICRH is currently providing humanitarian assistance, including the conflicts in Myanmar, Gaza and Ukraine.

During their discussions, they acknowledged that many of these crises stem from political problems requiring political solutions. “We deeply appreciate Timor-Leste’s position on these issues. The way you stand to ensure humanitarian aid reaches people, and your stance supporting international humanitarian law is greatly appreciated,” said Mr. Ochilet.

The ICRH leadership encouraged President Ramos-Horta to continue fighting for assistance to affected populations and for respect of international humanitarian law. They also valued the opportunity to work together with Timor-Leste’s military and police, to ensure ICRH’s role is recognized and its work with disaster management and forensic organizations like CVTL can progress.

Looking ahead, they also discussed an upcoming international conference in late October, where world leaders will join with each nation’s civil society to discuss how to address challenges facing humanitarian action globally. President Ramos-Horta may participate in this important meeting. The talks underscored President Ramos-Horta’s commitment to humanitarian principles and multilateral cooperation in resolving complex crises around the world.

Media PR//