President Ramos-Horta Meets with Portuguese PM to Boost Timor-Leste-Portugal Economic Ties

Lisbon, April 24, 2024 – Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta met with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro in Lisbon on Tuesday, using the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Portugal’s Carnation Revolution to discuss strengthening economic relations between the two nations.



In remarks following the meeting at São Bento Palace, Montenegro said the talks were “in line with our intention to continue strengthening, from a cooperation mindset, in the areas of culture, language, education, economic cooperation, relations between our peoples and our nations.”

“This is in line with our intention to continue strengthening, from a cooperation mindset, in the areas of culture, language, education, economic cooperation, relations between our peoples and our nations,” PM Montenegro stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted the “common values” shared by Timor-Leste and Portugal regarding peace, democracy and human rights. He also saw Timor-Leste’s strategic location as an opportunity for Portuguese companies to access Southeast Asian markets.



For his part, President Ramos-Horta underscored Timor-Leste’s recent accession to the World Trade Organization and planned entry in 2025 into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a bloc of 700 million people, as potential economic openings for Portugal.

“Our relationship with Portugal is bigger than a bilateral relationship and recalled Portugal’s contribution to the success of the struggle for autodetermination for an independent Timor-Leste,” Ramos-Horta said.

The President advocated deepening the economic dimension of Timor-Leste’s ties with its former colonial ruler, as well as the broader Community of Portuguese Language Countries.



Ramos-Horta closed by wishing PM Montenegro and his government “every success so that Portugal can continue to be a prosperous nation in Europe and in the world.”

Media PR//