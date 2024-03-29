President Ramos-Horta Participates In Sacred Procession In Oe-Cusse For Holy Week

Oe-Cusse, 29 March 2024, President J. Ramos-Horta today participated in the sacred Way of the Cross procession to celebrate Holy Week in the Special Region of Oe-Cusse, Ambeno. The procession began at 9:00 am and lasted until noon. The Head of State accompanied the Way of the Cross together with the Presidential team, religious leaders including Cardinal Dom Virgílio do Carmo da Silva, SDB, authorities, and parishioners from Oe-Cusse Ambeno, taking part in the procession from station 1 to station 14.

During Holy Week in the Special Region of Oe-Cusse, Jesuína Maria Ferreira Gomes, the Chief of the Staff of the Presidency, also participated in the Holy Thursday evening mass at the Numbey Church in Oe-Cusse as part of this celebration.

After completing the Way of the Cross procession in Laletek Lifau this morning, President Horta and other participants together with the faithful continued to accompany the commemoration of the death of Lord Jesus Christ tomorrow until completion.

Holy Week will continue tomorrow on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday with additional processional events that will take place throughout the day at the St. Antonio Church in Oe-cusse, which commemorates the crucifixion.

The involvement that we see and the active participation of the presidential figure demonstrates the importance of the Holy Week rituals and the deep-rooted faith in the Christian Catholic religion of the majority population in Timor-Leste as a nation.

