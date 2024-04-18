President Ramos-Horta Swears In New Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, April 18th, 2024

In a significant diplomatic move, President and Nobel Peace Laureate, J. Ramos-Horta, sworn in Luis Miguel Lopes de Sousa Sequeira as the New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the Republic of Mozambique. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace.

Timor-Leste and Mozambique share historical and cultural ties as former Portuguese colonies. The two nations established diplomatic relations in 2002, shortly after Timor-Leste gained independence. They have maintained friendly political relations, expressing mutual support for each other’s development and nation-building efforts. Key areas for continued partnership include education exchange, justice and legal cooperation, natural resources management, and working together to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Timor-Leste is committed to supporting Mozambique’s development and security through special fraternal bonds as Portuguese-speaking nations.

“I am grateful to President Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão for the trust in representing the Government of Timor-Leste in Mozambique,” said Ambassador Luis Sequeira after the ceremony.

Ambassador Luis Sequeira is a highly accomplished Timorese professional with an extensive career in policy analysis, program coordination, capacity building, and institutional strengthening for international organizations such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank, and AusAID. Holding multiple master’s degrees from the Australian National University, including in Diplomacy, International Affairs, and Public Policy, Luis Sequeira has demonstrated a deep commitment to education and professional development.

He has served in various senior roles, including as the Lead Coordinator for ADB’s Technical Assistance to Bee Timor-Leste from 2021 to 2023, Water and Urban Services Policy Analyst and Water Policy Adviser for ADB, Education Attaché for Brazil with Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Education, Senior Public Policy Adviser with the Secretary of State for Institutional Strengthening, National Adviser for Decentralization with the World Bank, and Senior Coordinator and Gender Focal Point with AusAID. Fluent in Tetum, Portuguese, English, and Bahasa Indonesia, Mr. Sequeira has also served in leadership positions in sports organizations.

Ambassador Luis Sequeira will depart for his new posting in Mozambique shortly after the swearing-in ceremony today, embarking on a mission to further strengthen the robust bilateral cooperation and friendship between Timor-Leste and Mozambique.

Media PR//

Press Release Related