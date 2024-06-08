PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE FOR WORLD OCEAN DAY 2024

[ENG-TETUN]



PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE FOR WORLD OCEAN DAY

Dili, June 8, 2024

On World Oceans Day, we celebrate the vital role the oceans play in sustaining life on our planet. As an island nation, Timor-Leste has an intimate connection with the sea that has shaped our history, culture and way of life.

The oceans provide us with food, oxygen, climate regulation, and livelihoods for coastal communities. They are a source of wonder, recreation and renewal.

Yet our oceans face many threats from overfishing, plastic pollution, coastal development and climate change.

On this World Oceans Day, let us renew our commitment to protecting and preserving our oceans. Every individual effort to reduce plastic waste, sustainable fishing practices and help in raising awareness. Together, through local and global action, we can ensure our oceans remain healthy and resilient.

The ocean sustains us. Now it is our turn to be good stewards and sustain the ocean. Let us cherish this precious natural resource and do our part to safeguard its bounty and beauty for our island home of Timor-Leste.

Small actions can create waves of change when we all participate to safeguard the ocean for current and future generations.

J. RAMOS-HORTA

President of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Laureate

MENSAJEN PREZIDENTE BA LORON MUNDIÁL OSEANU NIAN



Dili, 8 Juñu 2024

Iha Loron Mundiál Oseanu nian, ita selebra papél importante ne’ebé Oseanu sira hala’o hodi fo moris iha ita-nia planeta. Nu’udar nasaun illa ida, Timor-Leste iha ligasaun intimu ho tasi ne’ebé forma ita-nia istória, kultura no dalan moris.

Oseanu fornese ai-han, oksijen, regulasaun klimátika no kondisaun moris ba komunidade tasi-ibun sira. Tasi mak fonte ba admirasaun, rekreasaun, no renovasaun.

Maski nune’e, ita-nia oseanu hasoru ameasa barak husi peskas, poluisaun plástiku, dezenvolvimentu tasi-ibun no mudansa klimátika.

Iha Loron Mundiál Oseanu nian, mai ita renova ita-nia kompromisu atu proteje no prezerva ita-nia tasi sira. Esforsu hodi hamenus lixu plástiku, prátika peska sustentavel no ajuda hasa’e konsiénsia. Hamutuk, liuhusi asaun lokál no globál, ita bele asegura katak ita-nia tasi sira sei saudavel no reziliente nafatin.

Tasi mak sustenta ita. Agora mak tempu mai ita atu sai nu’udar atan di’ak no sustenta tasi. Mai ita valoriza rekursu naturál ne’ebé folin-boot no halo ita-nia parte hodi salvaguarda nia kmanek no furak ba ita-nia illa, uma Timor-Leste

J. RAMOS-HORTA

Prezidente Timor-Leste no Lauriadu Nobel ba Pás

