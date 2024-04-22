PRESS RELEASE – PRESIDENT WILL ATTEND THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CARNATION REVOLUTION IN LISBON. ON 30TH APRIL THE PRESIDENT WILL DELIVER THE COMMENCEMENT SPEECH OF RUTGERS UNIVERSITY IN NEWARK, NJ, USA.

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT WILL ATTEND THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CARNATION REVOLUTION IN LISBON.

ON 30TH APRIL THE PRESIDENT WILL DELIVER THE COMMENCEMENT SPEECH OF RUTGERS UNIVERSITY IN NEWARK, NJ, USA.

Dili, April 22nd, 2024

President and Nobel Peace Laureate, J. Ramos-Horta embarks on a trip to Portugal and the United States from 23rd to 30th April, 2024.

April 23rd to 28th, the President will be in Portugal to participate in celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution.

The demise of the Estado Novo regime paved the way for the independence of Portugal’s overseas territories, including Timor-Leste.

During his stay in Portugal, the President will meet President Prof. Dr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the National Assembly Dr. José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, and Prime Minister Dr. Luís Montenegro.

President Ramos-Horta will travel to New Jersey on 29th April, and will deliver this year’s Rutgers University commencement address on 30th, “Lessons on War and Peace from a village in Southeast Asia”. President Ramos-Horta holds an “Doctor Honoris Causa” from Rutgers University.

He will depart US on 1st May and arriving in Dili on May 3rd.

KOMUNIKADU IMPRENSA

PREZIDENTE SEI PARTISIPA ANIVERSARIU DA-50 HUSI REVOLUSAUN KRAVU IHA LISBOA.

IHA 30 ABRIL PREZIDENTE SEI HATO’O DISKURSU INISIU IHA UNIVERSIDADE RUTGERS IHA NEWARK, NJ, EUA.

Dili, 22 Abril 2024

Prezidente no Laureadu Nobel ba Pás, J. Ramos-Horta hahú halo viajen ba Portugal no Estadus Unidus husi loron 23 to’o 30 fulan-abril 2024.

Loron 23 to’o 28 fulan-abril, Prezidente sei iha Portugal hodi partisipa iha selebrasaun aniversáriu Revolusaun Karvu ba da-50.

Iha tempu ne’ebá, rejime Estado Novo nian loke dalan ba Portugal nia territóriu sira iha rai liur hodi hetan independénsia, inklui Timor-Leste.

Durante iha Portugal, Prezidente sei hasoru malu ho Prezidente Repúblika Portuguesa, Prof. Dr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prezidente Asembleia Nasionál, Dr. José Pedro Aguiar-Branco no Primeiru-Ministru Dr. Luís Montenegro.

Prezidente Ramos-Horta sei halo viajen ba New Jersey iha loron 29 fulan-abril, no sei hato’o dikursu formatura iha Universidade Rutgers ba tinan ida-ne’e, iha loron 30, “Lisaun kona-ba Funu no Pás husi suku ida iha Sudeste Áziatiku.” Prezidente Ramos-Horta iha “Doutor Honoris Causa” husi Universidade Rutgers.

Nia sei fila husi Estadus Unidus iha loron 1 fulan-maiu no to’o iha Dili iha loron 3 fulan-maiu 2024.

