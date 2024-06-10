PRESS RELEASE – President Ramos-Horta Honors Australian Deputy Ambassador To Timor-Leste

[ENG-TETUN]

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT RAMOS-HORTA HONORS AUSTRALIAN DEPUTY AMBASSADOR TO TIMOR-LESTE

Dili, June 10th, 2024

President and Nobel Peace Laureate J. Ramos-Horta conferred the Order of Timor-Leste in the Medal Category upon Australian Deputy Ambassador, Mrs. Suzanne Wilson-Uilelea, in recognition of her dedicated service and outstanding contribution to strengthening the bilateral partnership between Timor-Leste and Australia. The official ceremony took place at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace.

Suzanne Wilson-Uilelea is a distinguished career diplomat with over 25 years of experience serving in the Australian foreign service. She joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as a generalist officer in 1996. She has undertaken numerous postings across the Pacific region, serving as Apia as 3rd Secretary, Head of Office in Thursday Island, Deputy Head of Mission and Counsellor Political in Suva, Deputy Head of Mission and Counsellor Development in Nauru, and most recently as the Deputy Ambassador at the Australian Embassy in Timor-Leste, a position she has held with distinction since 2021.

The Timor-Leste and Australia partnership advanced during Mrs. Wilson-Uilelea’s tenure. Thisincluded Australia’s provision of over 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, high-level visits by leaders of both nations, support for Timor-Leste’s election processes, and extensive cooperation across development, economic, security, education, and people-to-people sectors.

A 25-year veteran of Australia’s foreign service, Mrs. Wilson-Uilelea is the first Aboriginal/First Nations Australian appointed to serve as Director of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade State Office in Darwin when she takes up that post in August.

President Ramos-Horta praised Mrs. Wilson-Uilelea’s exemplary performance, dedication, and professionalism in promoting the interests of Timor-Leste over her tenure as Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian Embassy in Dili since 2021.

“Mrs. Wilson-Uilelea’s efforts have tremendously benefited many Timorese over the years, and she richly deserves this recognition from our nation,” the President stated. “Her services in the context of state-to-state relations have been fundamental to fostering the friendship between our peoples and supporting Timor-Leste’s peace, stability, and development.”

President Ramos-Horta reaffirmed Timor-Leste’s profound gratitude for Australia’s steadfast friendship and assistance as the nation’s largest development and security partner since independence in 2002. He expressed confidence that the two close neighbours will continue expanding their productive partnership across multiple shared interests in the years ahead.

END

KOMUNIKADU IMPRENSA

PREZIDENTE RAMOS-HORTA KONDEKORA ADJUNTA-EMBAIXADORA AUSTRALIA NIAN MAI TIMOR-LESTE

Dili, 10 Juñu 2024

Prezidente no Laureadu Nobel ba Pás J. Ramos-Horta kondekora ordem Timor-Leste nian iha kategoria Medalla ba Adjunta Embaixadora Australia nian, Sra. Suzanne Wilson-Uilelea, hodi rekoñese ninia servisu dedikadu no kontribuisaun boot hodi hametin parseria bilaterál entre Timor-Leste no Australia. Serimónia ofisiál ne’e hala’o iha Palásiu Prezidensiál Nicolau Lobato.

Suzanne Wilson-Uilelea nu’udar diplomata iha nia karreira ida-ne’ebé iha esperiénsia liu tinan 25 hodi serbí iha servisu estranjeiru Australia nian. Nia hahu iha Departamentu Negósius Estranjeirus no Komérsiu nu’udar ofisiál jerál iha 1996. Nia asumi ona kargo oi-oin iha rejiaun Pasífiku sira, servi nu’udar Sekretária Apia da-3 , Xefe Gabinete iha Ilha Thursday, Adjunta Xefe Misaun no Konselleiru Polítiku iha Suva, Adjunta Xefe Misaun no Konselleiru Dezenvolvimentu nian iha Nauru, no ikus-liu, nu’udar Adjunta Embaixadora iha Embaixada Australia nian iha Timor-Leste, pozisaun ida-ne’ebé nia hala’o ho distinsaun dezde 2021.

Parseria Timor-Leste no Australia nian avansa durante Sra. Wilson-Uilelea nia mandatu. Ida ne’e inklui Australia fornese doze vasina kontra COVID-19 liu millaun 1.2, vizita alto nivel husi lideransa nasaun rua ne’e nian, apoiu ba prosesu eleisaun Timor-Leste nian, no kooperasaun ne’ebé luan iha setór dezenvolvimentu, ekonómia, seguransa, edukasaun no entre povu.

Veterana ida ne’ebe servi iha servisu estranjeiru Australia nia durante tinan 25, Sra. Wilson-Uilelea nu’udar Primeira Aboriginál/Primeira Nasoens Australia nian nomea hodi servi nu’udar Diretora ba Departamentu Negósius Estranjeirus no Gabinete Estadu Komérsiu Australia nian iha Darwin bainhira asumi kargu ne’e iha fulan Agostu.

Prezidente Ramos-Horta fó agradesementu ba Sra. Wilson-Uilelea nia dezempeñu ezemplar, dedikasaun no profisionalizmu hodi promove interese Timor-Leste nian iha nia knaar nu’udar Adjunta Xefe Misaun iha Embaixada Australia iha Dili dezde tinan 2021.

“Sr. Wilson-Uilelea nia esforsu sira fó benefísiu boot ba Timor-oan barak iha tinan hirak-ne’e nia laran, no nia merese tebes atu hetan rekoñesimentu husi ita-nia nasaun.” Hateten Prezidente. “Nia servisu sira iha kontestu relasaun estadu-ba-estadu nian sai fundamentál tebes atu promove amizade entre ita-nia povu no apoia Timor-Leste nia pás, estabilidade no dezenvolvimentu.”

Prezidente Ramos-Horta afirma fila-fali Timor-Leste nia agradesimentu boot ba Australia nia amizade no asisténsia ne’ebé metin hanesan parseiru boot liu ba dezenvolvimentu no seguransa nasaun nian dezde independénsia iha 2002. Prezidente hatudu nia konfiansa katak viziñu rua ne’ebé besik sei kontinua habelar sira-nia parseria produtivu iha interese oioin ne’ebé fahe ba malu iha tinan hirak oin mai.

REMATA

Media PR//