PRESS RELEASE – President Ramos-Horta Hosts 2024 Presidential Lecture-Series III On Economic Diversification for Sustainable Development

PRESIDENT RAMOS-HORTA HOSTS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL LECTURE-SERIES III ON ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Dili, 18th June 2024

President and Nobel Peace Laureate, J. Ramos-Horta hosted the 2024 Presidential Lecture-Series III on “Economic Diversification for Sustainable Development,” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The President delivered a keynote address highlighting the importance of economic diversification in achieving sustainable development for Timor-Leste.

Th lecture series featured a plenary presentation by Helder Lopes, Governor of the Timor-Leste Central Bank (BCTL), on “Timor-Leste’s Economic Performance and Outlook.” This presentation provided valuable insights into the current state of the nation’s economy and its future prospects.

Following the presentation, a Davos-style discussion moderated by Dr. Antonio Vitor delved deeper into crucial economic challenges and opportunities facing Timor-Leste. The panel topic, “Financing Strategy to Stimulate Economic Diversification in Timor-Leste,” explored innovative approaches to finance and support the country’s economic diversification efforts.

“This lecture series is an important platform for discussing the economic challenges and opportunities facing our nation. By bringing together the government officials, Diplomatic Corps, development partners, NGOs, academics, and business leaders, we can collaborate on building a more resilient and diversified economy for our nation,” stated President Ramos-Horta.

The Presidential Lecture-Series III is part of the President’s ongoing commitment to promoting dialogue and collaboration on key issues affecting Timor-Leste’s development. The outcomes of the discussion will inform future policy recommendations and collaborations aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth and diversification in the country.

KOMUNIKADU IMPRENSA

PREZIDENTE RAMOS-HORTA REALIZA PALESTRA PREZIDENSIÁL 2024 SERIA DA-III KONA-BA DIVERSIFIKASAUN EKONÓMIKA BA DEZENVOLVIMENTU SUSTENTÁVEL

Dili, 18 Juñu 2024

Prezidente no Lauriadu Nobel ba Pás, J. Ramos-Horta , realiza Palestra Prezidensiál 2024 serie da-III kona-ba “Diverifikasaun Ekonómika ba Dezenvolvimentu Sustentável,” iha Ministériu Negósiu Estranjeiru no Kooperasaun.

Prezidente hato’o diskursu importante ida-ne’ebé hatudu importánsia husi diversifikasaun ekonómika hodi alkansa dezenvolvimentu sustentável ba Timor-Leste.

Seria palestra ida-ne’e aprezenta plenária ida husi Sr. Helder Lopes, Governadór Banku Sentrál Timor-Leste (BCTL), kona-ba “Timor-Leste nia Dezempeñu Ekonómiku no Prespetiva sira.” Aprezentasaun ida-ne’e fornese informasaun ne’ebé importante kona-ba Estadu atuál ekonomia nasaun nian no ninia futuru.

Hafoin aprezentasaun ne’e, diskusaun modelu Davos moderadu husi Dr. António Vitor sei diskute kle’an liután kona-ba dezafiu ekonómiku no oportunidade sira ne’ebé Timor-Leste hasoru. Tema painél, “Estratejia Finanseiru atu Estimula Diversifikasaun Ekonómika iha Timor-Leste,” esplora aprosimasaun inovativu sira atu finansia no apoia esforsu diversifikasaun ekonómika nasaun nian.

“Seria palestra ida ne’e hanesan plataforma importante ida atu diskute dezafiu ekonómiku no oportunidade sira ne’ebé ita-nia nasaun hasoru. Liuhusi halibur ofisiál governu sira, Korpu Diplomátiku, parseiru dezenvolvimentu sira, ONG, akadémiku, no lider emprezariál sira, ita bele kolabora hamutuk hodi harii ekonomia ida-ne’ebé reziliente no diversifikadu liu ba ita-nia nasaun,” afirma Prezidente Ramos-Horta.

Palestra Prezidensiál Seria da-III nu’udar parte ida husi Prezidente nia kompromisu atu promove diálogu no kolaborasaun kona-ba kestaun xave sira ne’ebé afeta dezenvolvimentu Timor-Leste nian. Rezultadu husi diskusaun ne’e sei informa rekomendasaun polítika no kolaborasaun sira iha futuru ho objetivu atu promove kresimentu ekonómiku sustentável no diversifikasaun iha nasaun ne’e.

