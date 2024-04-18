PRESS RELEASE-President Ramos-Horta Swears In New Ambassador To The Republic Of Mozambique

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT RAMOS-HORTA SWEARS IN NEW AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE

Dili, April 18th, 2024



President and Nobel Peace Laureate, J. Ramos-Horta sworn in Mr. Luis Miguel Lopes de Sousa Sequeira as the New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the Republic of Mozambique. The swearing in ceremony took place at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace.

Timor-Leste and Mozambique share historical and cultural ties as former Portuguese colonies. The two nations established diplomatic relations in 2002, shortly after Timor-Leste gained independence. They have maintained friendly political relations, expressing mutual support for each other’s development and nation-building efforts. Key areas for continued partnership including education exchange, justice and legal cooperation, natural resources management, and working together to achieve the UN sustainable Development Goals. Timor-Leste is committed to supporting Mozambique’s development and security through special fraternal bonds as Portuguese-speaking nations

The Appointment of Ambassador Luis Sequeira represents Timor-Leste steadfast commitment to further elevating and strengthening the already robust bilateral cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

Ambassador Luis Sequeira is a highly accomplished Timorese professional with an extensive career in policy analysis, program coordination, capacity building, and institutional strengthening for international organizations such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank, and AusAID. Holding multiple master’s degrees from the Australian National University, including in Diplomacy, International Affairs, and Public Policy, Mr. Sequeira has demonstrated a deep commitment to education and professional development. He has served in various senior roles, including as the Lead Coordinator for ADB’s Technical Assistance to Bee Timor-Leste from 2021 to 2023, Water and Urban Services Policy Analyst and Water Policy Adviser for ADB, Education Attaché for Brazil with Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Education, Senior Public Policy Adviser with the Secretary of State for Institutional Strengthening, National Adviser for Decentralization with the World Bank, and Senior Coordinator and Gender Focal Point with AusAID. Fluent in Tetum, Portuguese, English, and Bahasa Indonesia, Mr. Sequeira has also served in leadership positions in sports organizations.

Ambassador Luis Sequeira will depart for his new posting in Mozambique shortly after the swearing-in ceremony today.

END

KOMUNIKADU IMPRENSA

PREZIDENTE RAMOS-HORTA FÓ POSE EMBAIXADÓR FOUN BA REPÚBLIKA MOSAMBIKE

Dili, 18 Abril 2024

Prezidente no Lauriadu Nobel ba Pás, J. Ramos-Horta, fó pose ba Sr. Luis Miguel Lopes de Sousa Sequeira, nu’udar Embaixadór Foun Estraordináriu no Plenipotensiáriu Repúblika Demokrátika Timor-Leste nian ba Repúblika Mosambike. Serimónia tomada de posse ne’e hala’o iha Palásiu Prezidensiál Nicolau Lobato

Timor-Leste no Mosambike iha relasaun istórika no kulturál hanesan eis-kolonias Portugés. Nasaun rua ne’e estabelese relasaun diplomátika iha 2002, lakleur depois Timor-Leste hetan independénsia. Sira mantein nafatin relasaun polítika amigavel, hodi hatudu apoiu ba malu ba dezenvolvimentu no esforsu sira atu harii nasaun. Área prinsipál sira ba kontinuasaun parseria inklui edukasaun kruzada, justisa no kooperasaun jurídika, jestaun rekursu naturál sira, no servisu hamutuk hodi alkansa Objetivu Dezenvolvimentu Sustentavel ONU nian. Timor-Leste iha kompromisu atu apoia dezenvolvimentu no seguransa Mosambike nian liuhusi ligasaun fraternál espesiál hanesan nasaun sira ne’ebé ko’alia lian Portugés.

Nomeasaun Embaixadór Luis Sequeira reprezenta kompromisu ne’ebé metin ba Timor-Leste atu hasa’e no hametin liután kooperasaun bilaterál no amizade entre nasaun rua ne’e.

Embaixadór Luis Sequeira nu’udar profisionál timoroan ida-ne’ebé iha susesu boot tebes iha área análize polítika, koordenasaun programa, kapasitasaun no fortalesimentu institusionál ba organizasaun internasionál sira hanesan Banku Dezenvolvimentu Aziátiku (ADB), Banku Mundiál, no AusAID. Iha mestradu oin-oin husi Universidade Nasionál Austrália, inklui iha Diplomasia, Asuntu Internasionál no Polítika Públika, Sr. Sequeira hatudu ona kompromisu kle’an ba edukasaun no dezenvolvimentu profisionál. Nia dezempeña knaar seniór oin-oin, inklui nu’udar Koordenadór Prinsipál ba Asisténsia Téknika ADB nian ba Bee Timor-Leste husi tinan 2021 to’o 2023, Analista Polítika ba Servisu Bee no Urbanu no Konselleiru Politika Bee nian ba ADB, Adidu Edukasaun ba Brazil ho Ministériu Edukasaun Timor-Leste, Asesór Senior Polítika Públika ho Sekretáriu Estadu ba Haforsa Institusionál, Asesór Nasionál ba Desentralizasaun ho Banku Mundiál, no Koordenadór Senior no Pontu Fokál Jéneru ho AusAID. Fluente iha lian Tetun, Portuges, Inglés no Indonézia, Sr. Sequeira mós okupa kargu lideransa iha organizasaun desportiva sira.

Embaixadór Luis Sequeira sei aranka ba nia postu foun iha Mosambike lakleur hafoin serimónia tomada de posse ohin.

REMATA