President Ramos-Horta Departs for State Visit to Singapore

President José Ramos-Horta will visit Singapore from 7 to 10th December 2022. He will leave for Singapore on the 6th and returning to Timor-Leste on 11th December 2022.

Singapore and Timor-Leste established diplomatic relations in May 2002 and the Embassy of Timor-Leste was opened in Singapore in December 2010.

During the State Visit, the President will hold two important meetings with Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore, and with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister. Prime Minister Lee will host an official lunch for President Ramos-Horta followed by a State Banquet in his honor, hosted by President Halimah.

President Ramos-Horta will deliver a public lecture at Yusof Ishak Institute, moderated by His Excellency Mr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore. He will also deliver remarks at the Business Forum organized by the government of Timor-Leste with the support and participation of the private sectors of both nations. Finally, he will do a sightseeing tour the Water Recycling Reservoir.

Singapore and Timor-Leste have developed a strong partnership grounded on common values and goals. The two countries have also signed a bilateral cooperation in Air Services Agreement and Singapore has given technical assistance to Timor-Leste, providing training to more than 700 Timorese officials of Timor-Leste and contributing to Timor-Leste’s human resources development. Investors from Singapore have also invested in Timor-Leste.

This will the fifth state visit for President Ramos-Horta since his election for a second term. Previous state visits have included Indonesia, Australia, Portugal and the Kingdom of Cambodia.