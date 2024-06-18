The Head of State Meets Non-Resident Indian Ambassador To Timor-Leste, Jointly Celebrate International Yoga Day

Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, June 18, 2024. Head of State J. Ramos-Horta held a meeting with the Non-Resident Indian Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Sandeep Chakravorty, on Tuesday. This discussion focused on bilateral relations between the two nations taking advantage of celebrating International Yoga Day.

During these discussions, Ambassador Chakravorty invited President Ramos-Horta to be the Chief Guest at the International Yoga Day celebration at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace grounds. The event, held on the same day, also feature a tree planting ceremony as part of these festivities.

The meeting covered strengthening ties between Timor-Leste and India across various sectors, including trade, education, and capacity building. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to fostering an environment conducive to bilateral growth and development.

The International Yoga Day celebrations in Dili, along with the tree-planting initiative, symbolize the deep-rooted friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Media PR//