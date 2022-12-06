Timorese President goes to Singapore to strengthen bilateral and economic relationship

Dili, 05 Dec 2022 (Lusa) – The President of the Timorese Republic told Lusa today that he will visit Singapore this week to seek to strengthen bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

“In this visit we will focus a lot on bilateral cooperation, such as expanding trade and economic cooperation, especially attracting investment from Singapore or Singapore-based company to Timor-Leste,” he told Lusa on the eve of his departure for the state visit.

“At the same time we will look at Singapore’s contribution in building Timor-Leste’s capacity for ASEAN membership. Singapore has said it is available to support a few hundred capacity building courses, especially for ASEAN membership,” he said. Last November, at the 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, in Phnom Penh, the member states reached an agreement in principle to integrate Timor-Leste into the regional organization.

“We have agreed, in principle, to admit Timor-Leste as the 11th member of ASEAN,” reads a statement from the ASEAN summit in Phnom Phen, explaining that the next steps will be “a roadmap with objective criteria until full participation”, which may occur at the 2023 summit.

Until then, Timor-Leste will have observer status, “being able to participate in all ASEAN meetings, including the plenary summits,” the statement said. Ramos-Horta said today that his preference is for Timor-Leste to be admitted as a full member in 2023, during the Indonesian presidency of the organisation, arguing, however, that there should be a five-year transition period. “There are still some steps to take, there are still obstacles and challenges to overcome, improvements that Timor-Leste has to make in the area of economy and everything that is linked to economy, there should be a five-year transition programme,” he said. “Timor-Leste becomes a member from 2023, but continues to receive support and capacity building for the areas where it has been identified that Timor-Leste is not well prepared. Nothing different from what the EU did for Eastern European countries on accession,” he said.

The Head of State recalled the role that Singapore has had in supporting Timor-Leste since the restoration of independence, in May 2002, highlighting in particular courses given to more than 700 Timorese civil servants. “It has supported mainly in human resource training, but with a concentration on short courses to upgrade our officials. Scholarships to Singaporean universities have been tiny, but we should not underestimate the importance of the training given to some 700 Timorese,” he said. “The improvements that there have been are also due to that training in Singapore,” he said.

On economic ties, Ramos-Horta said that part of the efforts have to be done in Timor-Leste, where foreign investors and businessmen feel many difficulties.

“The problem is also with us in Timor-Leste. There are so many difficulties, unnecessary problems that are created by our rulers and bureaucrats that cause concern to potential investors. And they are not insignificant”, he said. As an example, he said, “it is still pending to be solved and to be explained, what the police and the Attorney General are doing with the allegations made against the Telemor company from Vietnam”, he said.

Considering that Telemor “is not the only foreign investor that feels victimised,” Ramos-Horta said it was crucial to improve the business environment, and criticised the actions of the justice sector, also against Timorese businesspeople. Among the cases cited was that of businessman Raul Lemos that imported to Timor-Leste, taking advantage of the return of the Nakroma ship, some material that he needs for projects in the country.

“The equipment came legally, with a cargo manifest, so customs duties could be paid. But on arrival some kind of police officer turned up saying it was illegal. How can it be illegal if there is a cargo manifest, prepared by customs, for him to pay?” he questioned.

“This country has created so many police that no one knows who is who. And they all want to show service and they don’t even clearly understand with what mandate they were created,” he said.

PR timorense vai a Singapura para reforçar relação bilateral e económica

Díli, 05 dez 2022 (Lusa) – O Presidente da República timorense disse hoje à Lusa que vai visitar esta semana Singapura para procurar reforçar as relações bilaterais e expandir a cooperação económica entre os dois países.

“Nesta visita vamos concentrar muito na cooperação bilateral, como expandir a cooperação comercial e económica, sobretudo atrair investimentos de Singapura ou de empresa sedeadas em Singapura para Timor-Leste”, disse à Lusa na véspera da partida para a visita de Estado.

“Ao mesmo tempo vamos analisar a contribuição de Singapura na capacitação de Timor-Leste para a adesão à ASEAN. Singapura disse estar disponível para apoiar algumas centenas de cursos de capacitação, especialmente virados para a adesão à ASEAN”, considerou.

No passado de novembro, na 41ª cimeira da Associação de Nações do Sudeste Asiático (ASEAN), em Phnom Penh, os Estados membros chegaram a um acordo de princípio para integrar Timor-Leste na organização regional.

“Acordámos, em princípio, admitir Timor-Leste como o 11.º membro da ASEAN”, refere uma declaração da cimeira da ASEAN que decorre em Phnom Phen, explicando que os próximos passos serão “um roteiro com critérios objetivos até à participação plena”, que pode ocorrer na cimeira de 2023.

Até lá, Timor-Leste terá estatuto de observador, “podendo participar em todas as reuniões da ASEAN, incluindo as cimeiras plenárias”, refere o comunicado.

Ramos-Horta disse hoje que a sua preferência é de que Timor-Leste seja admitido como membro pleno em 2023, durante a presidência indonésia da organização, defendendo, porém, que deverá haver um período de transição de cinco anos.

“Havendo ainda alguns passos a dar, havendo ainda obstáculos e desafios a ultrapassar, melhorias que Timor-Leste tem que fazer na área de economia e tudo o que é ligado a economia, deveria haver programa de cinco anos de transição”, disse.

“Timor-Leste torna-se membro a partir de 2023, mas continua a receber apoio e capacitação para as áreas em que se identificou que Timor-Leste não está bem preparado. Nada diferente do que a UE fez para com países da Europa do leste na adesão”, disse.

O chefe de Estado recordou o papel que Singapura tem tido de apoio a Timor-Leste desde a restauração da independência, em maio de 2002, destacando em particular curso dados a mais de 700 funcionários públicos timorenses.

“Tem apoiado sobretudo na formação de recursos humanos, mas com concentração em cursos de curta duração para atualizar os nossos funcionários. Bolsas de estudo para universidades de Singapura têm sido diminutas, mas não devemos subestimar a importância da formação dada a cerca de 700 timorenses”, disse.

“As melhorias que tem havido também se devem a essa formação em Singapura”, afirmou.

Já sobre os laços económicos, Ramos-Horta disse que parte dos esforços têm que ser feitos em Timor-Leste, onde investidores e empresários estrangeiros sentem muitas dificuldades.

“O problema também está connosco em Timor-Leste. Há tantas dificuldades, problemas desnecessários que se criam pelos nossos governantes e burocratas que causam preocupação aos potenciais investidores. E não são de pouca monta”, disse.

Como exemplo, disse, “continua pendente por resolver e por explicar, o que os senhores da polícia e da Procuradoria-Geral da República estão a fazer com as alegações feitas contra a companhia Telemor do Vietname”, afirmou.

Considerando que a Telemor “não é o único investidor estrangeiro que se sente vitimado”, Ramos-Horta disse que é crucial melhorar o ambiente de negócios, voltando a criticar a ação do setor da justiça, também contra empresários timorenses.

Entre os casos citou o do empresário Raul Lemos que importou para Timor-Leste, aproveitando o regresso do navio Nakroma, algum material que necessita para projetos no país.

“O equipamento veio legalmente, com manifesto de carga, para se poder pagar os direitos alfandegários. Mas há chegada apareceu lá uma polícia qualquer a dizer que era ilegal. Como pode ser ilegal se há um manifesto de carga, preparado pela alfândega, para ele pagar?”, questionou.

“Este país criou tantas polícias, que já ninguém sabe quem é quem. E todos querem mostrar serviço e nem sequer entendem claramente com que mandato foram criados”, afirmou.

